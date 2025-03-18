Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $63.35, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.
Glanbia Stock Up 20.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Glanbia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.2109 per share. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.