Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $63.35, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

Glanbia Stock Up 20.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.2109 per share. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

