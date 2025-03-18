Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1353927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
Nitori Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.
Nitori Company Profile
Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
