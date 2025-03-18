Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1981 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 0.4 %

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.