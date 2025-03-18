Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Posts Earnings Results

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 19,416.81% and a negative return on equity of 61.49%.

Lightwave Logic Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of LWLG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 670,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,215. Lightwave Logic has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.08.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

