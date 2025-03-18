Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Short Interest Update

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $8.96 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

