Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Short Interest Update

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $8.96 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $10.27.
About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
