Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Decreases By 26.9%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Otsuka Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 109,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.
Otsuka Company Profile
