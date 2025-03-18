Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Decreases By 26.9%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 109,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

