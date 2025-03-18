Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.65. 376,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 571,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Enviri Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $529.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $578.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enviri

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Enviri by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,475,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after buying an additional 563,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 191,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviri by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 47,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Enviri by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

