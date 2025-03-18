Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.65. 376,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 571,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
Enviri Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $529.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.19.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Read More
