Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Absci had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 2,321.56%.

Absci Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ABSI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 4,490,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Absci has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $353.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Absci alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.