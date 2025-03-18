Oakley Capital Investments (OCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:OCI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 463 ($6.01). The stock had a trading volume of 198,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,935. Oakley Capital Investments has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.88). The company has a market capitalization of £816.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 481.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 493.18.

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 0.15 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Oakley Capital Investments had a net margin of 88.84% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oakley Capital Investments will post 108.0962801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Lightowler bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($155,864.40). Also, insider Peter Dubens purchased 84,616 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £423,080 ($549,525.91). 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

