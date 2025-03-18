Nichols plc (NICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 17.10 on May 1st

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Nichols Stock Performance

Shares of NICL stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,360 ($17.66). The company had a trading volume of 129,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.10. Nichols has a 52-week low of GBX 938 ($12.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,366.70 ($17.75). The stock has a market cap of £496.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.02 ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Nichols had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Nichols will post 62.4371859 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nichols Company Profile

