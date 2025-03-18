abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (AUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSCGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AUSC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 482 ($6.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 435.50 ($5.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 536.31 ($6.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 495.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 498.86. The company has a market capitalization of £325.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.93 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 90.72%.

