Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.54 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($9.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.23) by ($3.54), Zacks reports. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. 2,548,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,432. The company has a market cap of $38.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $1,193.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

