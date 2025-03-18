Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a 36.4% increase from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Midwich Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of MIDW stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 240 ($3.12). 536,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,123. The firm has a market cap of £241.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.66. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450.13 ($5.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.92.

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Midwich Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Midwich Group will post 36.9099991 EPS for the current year.

About Midwich Group

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

