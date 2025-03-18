NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NACCO Industries by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NACCO Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NACCO Industries by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NACCO Industries stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,530. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.95.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Read More

