American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 10,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,059,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. American International Group has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in American International Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 147,235 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in American International Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.