Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicarious Surgical
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 14.9 %
Vicarious Surgical stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 26,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $19.00.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vicarious Surgical
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.