Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 9,143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,788.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Down 0.0 %

RNECF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,937. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $21.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

