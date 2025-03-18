Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 9,143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,788.1 days.
Renesas Electronics Trading Down 0.0 %
RNECF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,937. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $21.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
