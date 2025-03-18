SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Short Interest Update

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,639,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 326,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,126,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 217,926 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 152.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIGA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

