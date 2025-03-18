Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Rises By 29.1%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lion Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LGHL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 116,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,581. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
Lion Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.