Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Rises By 29.1%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lion Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LGHL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 116,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,581. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Lion Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

