Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Buys $99,916.56 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen H. Murray bought 138,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,916.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 266,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,880. This represents a 108.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fathom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fathom stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 142,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,267. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Get Fathom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fathom by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Fathom by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

