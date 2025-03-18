Charles Woodburn Acquires 9 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn bought 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £101.43 ($131.74).

LON BA traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,636.50 ($21.26). 8,159,135 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,313.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02. The company has a market cap of £50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.38).

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $12.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.18%.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.61) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.70) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,630 ($21.17) to GBX 1,725 ($22.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,528.75 ($19.86).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

