Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CAO Sells 763 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.49. 1,972,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.97. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $336,972,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

