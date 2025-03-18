Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Sells $1,972,770.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This represents a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $68.16. 752,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,141. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

