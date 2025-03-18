Victoria Hyde Sells 1,137 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Hyde sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.91), for a total value of £5,173.35 ($6,719.51).
OSB Group Stock Performance
Shares of OSB stock traded up GBX 13.90 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 473.90 ($6.16). The company had a trading volume of 104,251,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,172. OSB Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 343.60 ($4.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.50 ($6.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 411.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.22.
OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OSB Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on OSB
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OSB Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.