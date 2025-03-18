Victoria Hyde Sells 1,137 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Hyde sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.91), for a total value of £5,173.35 ($6,719.51).

Shares of OSB stock traded up GBX 13.90 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 473.90 ($6.16). The company had a trading volume of 104,251,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,172. OSB Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 343.60 ($4.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.50 ($6.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 411.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.22.

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $10.70. This represents a yield of 4.83%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

