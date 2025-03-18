Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Declares Dividend of €0.23

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 49.2% increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GLB traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 10.40 ($0.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,190. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. Glanbia has a 52 week low of GBX 9.93 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.31.

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

