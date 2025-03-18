Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 183.3% increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.41 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £96.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.22.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

