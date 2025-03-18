Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (LON:HKLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 183.3% increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hongkong Land Price Performance
Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.41 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £96.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.22.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
