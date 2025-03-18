Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.80 Per Share

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 10.4% increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MAB1 traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 740 ($9.61). 216,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 745.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 695.32. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 984 ($12.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £428.88 million, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.94) price objective for the company.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 292 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.68) per share, with a total value of £2,175.40 ($2,825.56). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 968 shares of company stock valued at $679,542. 20.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

