Nick Kirk Sells 29,749 Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.36), for a total value of £99,956.64 ($129,830.68).
PageGroup Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON:PAGE traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 340.60 ($4.42). The company had a trading volume of 21,719,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,662. PageGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 291.04 ($3.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 502 ($6.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 322.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.
PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current year.
PageGroup Increases Dividend
About PageGroup
PageGroup Changes Lives…
That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.
As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.
