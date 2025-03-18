Nick Kirk Sells 29,749 Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.36), for a total value of £99,956.64 ($129,830.68).

PageGroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:PAGE traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 340.60 ($4.42). The company had a trading volume of 21,719,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,662. PageGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 291.04 ($3.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 502 ($6.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 322.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current year.

PageGroup Increases Dividend

About PageGroup

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a GBX 11.75 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $5.36. PageGroup’s payout ratio is currently 105.21%.

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

