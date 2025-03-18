Gore Street Energy Storage Fund to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GSF stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 52.30 ($0.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.08. The company has a market cap of £269.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 42.40 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 70.60 ($0.92).

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 2018, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified operational portfolio located across four grids. It is listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange and included in the FTSE All-Share Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.