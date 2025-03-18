Fonix Mobile plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.90 (LON:FNX)

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FNX traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 182.60 ($2.37). 507,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,503. The company has a market cap of £180.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. Fonix Mobile has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 295 ($3.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.23.

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 6.20 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Fonix Mobile had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 101.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fonix Mobile will post 10.9108622 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

