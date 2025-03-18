Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Exicure Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of XCUR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,374. Exicure has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.84.

Get Exicure alerts:

About Exicure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.