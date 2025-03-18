Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Exicure Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of XCUR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,374. Exicure has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.84.
About Exicure
