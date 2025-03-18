Contrasting California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFF – Get Free Report) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered 10.92% 9.49% 0.58% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Standard Chartered and California International Bank, N.A.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $37.48 billion 0.98 $3.47 billion $1.37 10.96 California International Bank, N.A. $4.85 million 2.64 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Chartered and California International Bank, N.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 0 0 1 4.00 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Chartered beats California International Bank, N.A. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and export financing; debt capital markets and leveraged financing; financing and securities services; sales and structuring; macro, commodities, and credit trading; and market research services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. It serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small to medium-sized businesses, and individuals. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About California International Bank, N.A.

(Get Free Report)

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.