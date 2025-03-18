American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 204,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 63,911 shares.The stock last traded at $94.28 and had previously closed at $95.81.
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.
About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF
The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
