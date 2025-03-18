Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
