Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Decreases By 28.0%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

Shares of FORTY stock traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $96.44. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.10. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.