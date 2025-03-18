John F. Soini Acquires 4,104 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer John F. Soini acquired 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,945.92.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.46. 1,370,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$17.42 and a one year high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.89.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

