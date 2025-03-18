Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 191,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 179,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Waterdrop Trading Down 5.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $512.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of -0.26.
Waterdrop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
