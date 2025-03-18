Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Expands By 31.8%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 179,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWG. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

