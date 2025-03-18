Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Expands By 31.8%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 179,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th.
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
