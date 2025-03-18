TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$109.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVK. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock traded up C$8.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$139.61. 297,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,494. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$55.73 and a 52-week high of C$144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

