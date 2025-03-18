US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 3716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.30 ($0.37).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.88.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.