US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 3716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.30 ($0.37).
US Solar Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.88.
US Solar Fund Company Profile
US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.
