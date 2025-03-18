Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.99 ($0.05), with a volume of 465000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of £8.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.17.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

