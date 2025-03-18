Versarien (LON:VRS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 14021981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Versarien Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The company has a market capitalization of £745,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.13.
About Versarien
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Versarien
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.