Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Grows By 19.3%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,762,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 3,992,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,524.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

SVKEF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

