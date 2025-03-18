Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Declines By 26.3%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGS Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 62,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

SGS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

