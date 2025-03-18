SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SOL Global Investments Stock Down 6.3 %
OTCMKTS:SOLCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 131,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,697. SOL Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
