SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SOL Global Investments Stock Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:SOLCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 131,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,697. SOL Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get SOL Global Investments alerts:

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.