Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,513,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 993% from the previous session’s volume of 321,466 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.14.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 580,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 63,859 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

