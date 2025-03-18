Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,513,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 993% from the previous session’s volume of 321,466 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.14.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.