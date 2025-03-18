Retail Stocks To Follow Today – March 18th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Costco Wholesale are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the consumer retail sector, including businesses that sell goods and services directly to consumers through physical stores or online platforms. They are closely tied to consumer spending trends and overall economic conditions, as changes in consumer behavior can significantly impact the performance of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $13.94 on Tuesday, reaching $224.07. 76,732,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,745,517. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $720.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.53.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $211.83. 23,315,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,904,506. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.90 and its 200 day moving average is $233.71.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.08. 23,896,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,152,152. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.39. 8,057,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,238,733. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.49. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $376.91 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.90. 15,914,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,888,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $341.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.35. 2,649,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,255. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $528.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.31.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded down $16.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $900.05. 1,130,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $989.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $945.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

