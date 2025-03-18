Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Short Interest Update

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,050,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 20,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,216. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,940,000 after purchasing an additional 536,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,312,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,621,000 after buying an additional 426,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 86,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,502,000 after buying an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after acquiring an additional 905,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

