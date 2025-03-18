Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,980 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner bought 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Camping World by 5,647.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 22.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 66,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 785,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. Camping World has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -65.79%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

