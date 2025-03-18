Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 14,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE DELL traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $96.29. 3,167,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,085,547. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.08. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

